Conventionl PDP appoints replacement for Gov. Mbah as Secretary

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Senator Ben Ndi Obi as the Secretary of the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) for the party’s 2025 elective national convention following the exit of Governor Peter Mbah from the party.

The Eagle Online recalls that Mbah, his entire cabinet, and state lawmakers left the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday.

The NWC disclosed this in a statement issued by Debo Ologunagba, the PDP National Publicity Secretary and Secretary of the Publicity and Communication Sub-committee of the NCOC, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ologunagba said that the NWC commended the NCOC under the Chairmanship of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State for its tireless efforts toward the success of the 2025 national convention.

He called on all leaders, critical stakeholders, and teeming members of the PDP to remain united, steadfast, and focused on the successful conduct of the national convention and the overall progress of the party.