Convention: PDP will come out more united – Governors

The Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party have expressed optimism that the party would come out of its October 30 National Convention more united.

The Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, stated this on Wednesday.

Tambuwal, who spoke with newsmen after their meeting in Abuja, said the party was ready to provide the desired platform upon which many Nigerians could realise their aspirations.

He said: “We have just finished our meeting where we received briefings from the Convention Planning/Organising Committee Chairman, the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, that we are on course.

“And by the grace of God, they have almost concluded every arrangement and plan for a very successful, free and fair convention for the PDP coming up on October 30 and October 31.

“We are very grateful to the convention planning committee and other sub-committees for the work they are doing.

“We are optimistic that PDP is going to come out more united from this convention and much more ready to provide the desired platform upon which many Nigerians can realise their aspirations.

“We shall continue to deepen our democracy and work together as democrats for greater Nigeria.”

Tambuwal added that the work for the convention was in progress for PDP to have a successful, hitch-free and peaceful convention.

Fielding questions on the presence of the Northern consensus candidate for the PDP National Chairmanship, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, and the National Secretary aspirant, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, at the venue of the meeting, Tambuwal said they came for private discussions and not for endorsement.

“They came for a private discussion with one or two governors. They had their private discussions and left,” Tambuwal explained.

Among the governors present at the meeting held at the Akwa lbom Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja were Edo, Bayelsa, Abia, Bauchi, Enugu, Adamawa, Oyo and Rivers, while Taraba and Benue States Governors were represented by their deputies.