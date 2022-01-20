Convention: APC releases timetable, sets date to begin sale of forms

The All Progressives Congress says it will begin the sale of forms to aspirants vying for its national offices ahead of the National Convention from February 14.

John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee revealed this.

Akpanudoedehe announced this in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

“The APC CECPC at its 19th regular meeting on Wednesday January 19, 2022 at the party’s national secretariat considered and adopted the timetable/schedule of activities for the February 26, APC National Convention,” he said.

According to him, the schedule of activities ahead of the party’s national convention is as seen below:

“Receiving of the interim report of the National Reconciliation Committee, January 31, 2022.

“Consideration and adoption of Reports of State Congresses – February 2, 2022.

“Inauguration of the State Executives – February 03, 2022.

“Sale of forms to all aspirants vying for National Offices at the APC National Secretariat, February 14, 2022.

“Submission of completed forms and accompanying documents at the APC National Secretariat on or before February 19, 2022.

“Publication of Sub-Committees – February 19, 2022.

“Screening of all aspirants vying for National Offices – February 20 – February 22.

“Screening Appeals to hear and resolve complaints arising from the screening exercise – February 23, 2022.

“Accreditation of all statutory and elected delegates to the National Convention – February 24 to February 25, 2022.

“National Convention to elect National Officers to the National Executive Committee (NEC) – February 26, 2022.

“National Convention Appeal to hear and resolve complaints arising from the National Convention – February 28, 2022.”

The APC scribe at an interaction with newsmen at the party’s national secretariat had earlier described as fake reports that the party’s leadership had zoned its national chairmanship position to a particular zone.

Akpankudohede said the report should be disregarded, adding that there was no decision on that.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that new national executives are expected to be elected at the party’s national convention to manage its affairs which is presently being managed by Governor Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC.