CONUA OAU inaugurates new leaders

The Congress of University Academics, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife branch in Osun State on Tuesday inaugurated new leaders to steer the affairs of the union.

The nine executive members, who emerged unopposed, were inaugurated by the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Prof. David Ogungbile, at Auditorium 2, Humanities Block in the campus.

The new Chairman, Dr. Folasade Hunsu of the English Literature Department, took over from Dr. Niyi Sunmonu, who was elected in 2018.

Also elected were Prof. Olabisi Ayodele (Vice-Chairperson), Dr. Hammed Adefeso (Secretary), Prof. J.B. Oyedele (Assistant Secretary) and Dr. A. V. Adeyemo (Treasurer).

Others were Kayode Sanusi (Financial Secretary), Dr. Dada Fadeju (Welfare), Dr. Olusegun Adebowale (Investment Officer) and Dr. A. Akinsulore (Internal Auditor).

In her acceptance speech, Dr. Hunsu lauded the members of the union for giving the new executives the opportunity to serve them.

Hunsu promised that the leadership of the union would prioritise the welfare of members, with a promise to ensure improvement in their working conditions.

According to her, the union will ensure that the university authorities follow the committee-based system in the decisions and policies’ making.

She said that the union would ensure that the appointment into positions in the university were based on merit and not on patronage.

She added: “And we’ll promote voices as nation builders, since unionism is not about disrupting academic sessions, but by contributing quota to the smoothness of running the calendar without any hitches.

“This can be done by organising workshops, symposiums, seminars where ideas will be exchanged for the benefit of all and sundry.”

Hunsu called on members to support the new leaders, saying: “We cannot do it alone, but when all hands are on deck, achievement is sure.”