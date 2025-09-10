Controversy trails omission of NOUN VC aspirant’s name from congregation list

The name of Prof. Godwin Akper, a prominent candidate for the position of vice-chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), is missing from the congregation list.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is reporting that his name was conspicuously missing from the list of members released on Monday.

The congregation was constituted on Monday to elect representatives for the team tasked with identifying the next vice-chancellor, as the current vice-chancellor’s tenure is set to expire on February 11, 2026.

However, the name of Akper, who is the immediate past Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Technology Innovation and Research, was missing alongside a few other members.

NAN gathered that the exclusion of Akper’s name may be linked to his academic qualifications not meeting the university’s membership criteria.

It was discovered that Akper holds a Diploma in Theology from the Reformed Theological College of Nigeria and a Master of Arts from Westminster Theological Seminary in California, but lacks a first degree, considered a prerequisite for congregation membership.

Also Read:

A member of the congregation who chose to be anonymous told NAN that Akper’s chances of succeeding the current vice-chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters, might have dwindled because of the development.

The member said: “The chances of Akper succeeding the incumbent vice-chancellor are dwindling rapidly.

“The vice-chancellor not only chairs the congregation but also awards first degrees at convocation; how can someone without a first degree assume such a role?”

Meanwhile, Akper has responded to the surprising omission of his name from the congregation list, describing the experience as an unexpected challenge in his bid for the vice-chancellor position.

He said: “I was away attending the burial of my late sister-in-law in Benue and I came back to Abuja late, though I knew there was going to be voting but I could not check last night.

“It was early this morning when I was trying to vote that I noticed my name was missing.

So, I called the registrar who eventually told me that he will check.

“So, he came back to me and said it was an error and that it was not only my name, that other people’s name too were not there.

“So my name was added.

“And because there was a tie, a bye-election was organised for today.

“All things being equal, I was able to vote in the bye-election and even captured screenshots of my voting and results as proof.”

When asked about his vision for the university, Akper said that the process transcended personal ambition.

He said: “The focus should be on who can best lead the university forward with a clear vision, not on individual setbacks.

“I cannot publicly disclose my full vision at this time, but I know that the eventual vice-chancellor will serve the university and Nigeria with dedication.

“If I am honoured with this responsibility.

“I will seek to unite the university community, just as I will support whoever is chosen if it is not me.”

Akper urged all members of the university to prioritise service, collaboration, and hope for the institution’s future.

“Our collective goal is a stronger university that nurtures future leaders and contributes meaningfully to society,” he said.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']