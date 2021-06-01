There is controversy surrounding the death of the Registrar of the National Examinations Council, Prof. Godswill Obioma.

While online media, Peoples Gazette, reported that he was assassinated by gunmen who strangled him in his Minna, Niger State home, quoting his wife, Elizabeth, the Director, Human Resources, NECO, Abdul Mustapha, said the Registrar died in his sleep as a result of heart failure.

Mustapha forwarded a communication from Obioma’s second son, Prince Godswill Obioma, informing him of the death of his father thus:

“Mustapha K. Abdul (Director Human Resource Management, NECO),

“Dear Sir, this is to formally inform you that my father, Prof. Godswill Obioma, the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO passed to eternal glory yesterday 31/5/2021 after a brief illness.

“We request that you kindly notify the Board, Management and the entire staff of the Council of this development.

“We shall keep you duly informed.”

But according to the Peoples Gazette, gunmen, who were already inside the residence of the Registrar before he drove in, did not shoot but strangled him to death.

According to the Peoples Gazette, the incident, which occurred on Monday night in his Minna, Niger State residence, was confirmed by Obioma’s wife, Elizabeth.

“The assassins came in and killed him and left without taking anything,” Elizabeth told Peoples Gazette by telephone on Tuesday morning.

Obioma had just returned from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja when the incident occurred.