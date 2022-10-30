Real facts of alleged video of Saraki’s son spraying Dollar on strip girl + Video, photos

A viral video has caused controversy over the real identity of the person in a video that showed a man spraying Dollar on a female stripper at a night club.

According to the video seen by The Eagle Online, the man was seen spraying the lady and fondling her breasts.

The bearded man was said to be Seni, a son of a former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Seni, who holds Business degrees from both the University of London and London School of Economics, is also the Chairman of Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club of Ilorin, Kwara State.

In the video, the man in it was seen inserting money in the dancer’s cleavages and backsides, while at the same time fondling her breasts.

The video left many in awe and triggered reactions among social media users, who said it was Seni and made negative comments.

However, a check by The Eagle Online showed it was not Seni that was in the video.

The Eagle Online gathered that the man is a United Kingdom-based Nigerian and Prince from Iruland in Lagos State.

According to his Facebook profile, his name is Shola Taoreed Oniru.