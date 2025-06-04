Controversies rage over Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia’s rivalry 

Football fans across Nigeria and beyond are engaged in a lively debate over who is better: Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen or Georgia’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Lagos, several fans shared strong opinions on the matter.

The pair, once teammates at Italian side Napoli, have moved on to new clubs but continue to impress with their top-level performances in Europe.

Osimhen now plays for Turkish giants Galatasaray, while Kvaratskhelia represents French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The debate has intensified on social media, with sports lovers, pundits, and public figures all contributing their views.

Popular entertainer Freedom Atsepoyi, known as Mr Jollof, believes Kvaratskhelia has better all-round qualities than Osimhen.

He praised the Georgian’s vision, creativity, and flair, which he says set him apart from his peers.

In contrast, Vincent Otse, also known as VDM and a close friend of Osimhen, firmly backed the Nigerian striker.

Otse highlighted Osimhen’s consistent goal-scoring record, placing him among the elite forwards in world football.

Football analyst Monday Izegagbe noted both players were key to Napoli’s Serie A title win in the 2022–2023 season.

“Osimhen has helped Galatasaray win both the league and the Turkish Cup this season,” Izegagbe said.

“Kvaratskhelia has also been brilliant, leading PSG to a treble including the Champions League, Ligue 1, and the French Cup,” he added.

Izegagbe praised Osimhen’s exceptional form, noting he has scored 36 goals in 39 appearances this season.

“Osimhen’s pace, power, and finishing ability make him a nightmare for defenders,” he said.

Another fan, Azuka Izu, said comparisons are difficult as the two play different roles on the pitch.

“Osimhen is a natural finisher, while Kvaratskhelia is a playmaker focused on assists and creating chances,” Izu explained.

He suggested the better player should be judged by their overall contribution to team success.

“Both are extraordinary talents. Osimhen scores goals, but Kvaratskhelia’s creativity is just as valuable,” Izu said.

