Contractors handling the construction of projects at Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt will hand them over to the Rivers State Government by the end of this month, an official says.

Chris Green, Special Adviser on the Academy to Nyesom Wike, the Governor of Rivers, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday.

Green said while things had been gradually taking shape at the academy, full academic activities would only begin after the projects must have been handed over to the state government.

“We will talk more by the end of this month when the building and other facilities will be handed over to us by the contractors.

“But right now, people can only see our activities on our website,’’ Green, who is a former Executive Committee member of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), said.

NAN reports that Governor Wike had given the contractors an August 2020 deadline to complete the projects.

This was to enable the government get the academy ready for full academic activities by the end of this month, since its unveiling on Sept. 21, 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic has however affected the August delivery date.

NAN reports that the academy is expected to admit in first stage 150 students whose ages range from six to 17 years at the beginning of the academic session.

The academy is located at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Elekahia, Port Harcourt.