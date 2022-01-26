Contractor will begin work on Orisa bridge soon– Kwara Governor

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Tuesday said construction work will soon begin on the Orisa bridge along Oro-Ago town in Ifelodun local government area of the state.

Speaking during hours-long working visit that crisscrossed Isin, Irepodun and Ifelodun local government areas, the Governor said the contract for the construction of the Orisa bridge was awarded late 2021 and that the contractors will mobilise to site once they conclude necessary groundworks.

He said the unscheduled visits were meant to see things for himself, especially ongoing projects, as well as interface with traditional rulers and community leaders on how to improve security of lives and property across the state.

The Governor stopped at Oke Onigbin (Isin) for a feedback on his last visit regarding its waterworks; then headed to Oko (Irepodun); and later visited Oro Ago — where he discussed issues of local concerns, especially security, with the traditional rulers and their chiefs.

“It is a tour to see first-hand what the challenges we face, to appraise the development we have brought to the hinterlands; and to also see the traditional rulers. I had useful discussions with them on the direction of the government and security issues as well,” he told reporters in Oko.

“We’re really happy with the traditional rulers for cooperating with us and the local authorities.

“In terms of infrastructure, all hands are on deck. We visited Orisa bridge and the contractor should be on site shortly. The contract was awarded in December, 2021. We also visited General Hospital Oro-Ago. It is important we keep this visit up so as to keep those that are working on their toes and be alive to their responsibilities. Our government is really making a lot of progress and we need to keep up the tempo.

“I’m impressed with what I saw at the ECWA LGEA Primary School Oro Ago, which I’m told is over 100 year old. The work done there (by our administration) justifies the award the SUBEB chairman got as the best SUBEB chairman in the north-central. I am really impressed by the level of work done so far. Seven classrooms renovated. That will turn around the education system there. We are very glad with the work done in the school.”

He said the poor state of the General Hospital Oro Ago confirms the position of the government that public infrastructures had virtually collapsed across the state, saying it would take a lot of investments spanning many years and across the state to reverse the trend.

The administration has started working on many of the health facilities, including the one in Oro, Lafiagi, Gwanara, Okuta, among others.

The Oloro of Oro Ago, Oba Johnson Olanrawaju Dada; and Oloko of Oko, Oba Victor Oluwafemi Olawuyi, in their seperate remarks, thanked the Governor for responding to their welfare needs promptly, which they said include the construction of Oyate road and award of Orisa bridge; electrification project in Oro-Ago; and the award of contract for rehabilitation of seven classrooms in Oro-Ago LGEA school among others.

Oloro of Aro-Ago also urged AbdulRazaq to intensify efforts in the area of security.

The Oloko said the administration is known for noticeable delivery of basic needs of the people without needless noise.

“We thank Your Excellency for the love and zeal to improve our access to quality infrastructure in our communities. God has used you in many ways for us particularly for addressing our fear on security problem,” he said.

“Your government is not a lousy one. A lot of good developments are going on in the state under your leadership and we can see it. We appreciate the modesty of your administration and pray God to grant you success in office.”