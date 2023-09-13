Contractor who accused Rep, FG of contract inflation backtracks



The contractor handling Olomi-Ayegun-Olojuoro-Ijebu Igbo Road, Messrs DC Engineering Limited, has apologised for the false claims laid against the representative of Oluyole Federal Constituency, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, and the Federal Government.

The contractor backtracked on Wednesday at the hearing of an Ad-Hoc Committee of the House of Representatives.

In a video obtained from the Ad-hoc Committee public hearing in Abuja, the Managing Director of DC Engineering Limited, Engr. Ayoola Oladeji, issued an apology, admitting false allegations against the lawmaker.

Oladeji admitted that the allegations made against Hon. Akande-Sadipe were unfounded and solely driven by a desire to secure the continuation of their contract.

Recall that during one of the sessions convened by the Ad-hoc Committee, DC Engineering accused the Federal Government and Akande-Sadipe of inflating the contract sum of the road rehabilitation project in her constituency.

But at the session on Wednesday, Oladeji expressed deep regret and acknowledged that his previous stance on the matter was being misguided.

He further revealed that DC Engineering Limited had subcontracted the Olomi Olajouro Road, commonly referred to as Ijebu-Igbo-Ita Ibadan Road, to another contractor, a move that had not received approval from the Ministry of Works.

Also Read:

This revelation raised serious concerns about the handling of the road project.

One of the most alarming disclosures was the project’s extended timeline.

Initially scheduled for completion within two years, the construction project has extended into its fifth year.

Despite receiving a full payment of N1.4 billion as mobilisation fee from the Ministry, the project has faced ongoing delays and insufficient progress with another N500 million paid to DC recently.