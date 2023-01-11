Contractor in court for allegedly swindling partner of N8m

A contractor, James Egwu was on Wednesday arraigned before a Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court, Abuja for allegedly swindling his business partner of N8 million.

Egwu who resides at 3B Humper Crescent, Lugbe Zone 7 Abuja, is facing two counts of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Umoh Inah, told the court that the matter was reported at Garki Police Station by the complainant, Francis Iweze on July 22, 2020

Inah told the court that the complainant of Pent House Estate, Lugbe, Abuja, alleged that sometime in 2019, the defendant brought a business proposal for him to lend him the funds to complete a contract for Union Bank Plc.

The prosecutor said that Iweze transferred the sum of N8million to the defendant to facilitate the completion of the said contract.

He, further said that every effort for the defendant to return the complainant’s money after he was paid, proved abortive as he refused to return the money.

According to him, the offence contravened the provision of Section 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, A. P Samson applied for bail of the defendant citing section 36 (5) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 and sections 158,161 and 169 of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

Samson prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal term.

The magistrate, Aisha Maina granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She directed that the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court, one of which must be a civil servant not below Grade level 14 with evidence of appointment letter.

The court further directed that the registrar of the court must verify the said documents and addresses of the sureties.

Maina adjourned the matter until Feb. 9, for hearing.