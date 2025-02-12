Content creators, skit makers get boost in Edo as FG sets up digital hub in Benin

The Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission, Charles Ebuebu, on Wednesday, revealed plans by his agency to partner with Edo State Government, through Edo State Broadcasting Service (EBS), in order to create a digital hub that will enhance better broadcasting services, content development, skit making, among others in the state.



He disclosed this during a courtesy visit to Governor Monday Okpebholo in Government House, Benin City, Edo State.



Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, who commended the NBC for choosing to partner with the Edo State Government, said his administration will create an enabling environment to ensure that the partnership is successful.



He noted that the NBC decided to partner with his administration and use EBS as a platform after recognizing the very many achievements recorded in just a few months. He assured the NBC that the necessary support needed to enable broadcasting to thrive in Edo State will be provided



“I want to welcome you to Edo State, and you have started well by choosing to partner with us in the state. Edo is a home of history and culture. We have everything here. Coming to partner with us shows you recognize what we are doing in Edo State,” Governor Okpebholo noted.



The NBC boss, Ebuebu, in his earlier remarks, noted that the visit is rewarding, as the discussions have been able to touch on certain initiatives which are the mandate of the Commission, which is digital switch over.



“We have shared some of the ideas, and we commend you, Your Excellency, on your remarkable achievements in a few months in office. We are ready to partner the administration on some of the objectives to enable us bring up the standard of broadcasting in Edo State and empower the youths, using EBS as a platform.



“NBC will collaborate with your administration to develop the youths and harness their talents, using EBS as a viable platform. We have youths with so much content, but no platform to put the contents. We will partner with EBS to create that platform that the youths will explore to break even. The partnership will equally help EBS to grow.



“The visit is very promising, and NBC chose to partner with Edo State, which is the first amongst other States. We are partnering with his administration to see what we can do with the media on how to empower the youths to produce more contents and be able to give a platform where they can be visible in Nigeria. Also, all over the world and be able to monetize their contents.

“Our visit to the Governor is very rewarding. We have been able to touch on certain initiatives which we have the mandate to deploy all over the country, and that is a digital switch over. That is, we are digitalizing signals, clearer pictures, more content.”



Managing Director, EBS, Sulaiman Aledeh, commended the Governor Monday Okpebholo-led administration for the developmental strides EBS has received in the last few months of the current administration.



He noted that in less than 100 days in office, the Okpebholo administration has been able to revive the EBS station in Ihievbe, Edo North, which had been down for over a decade.



“I never saw this day coming where a regulator will come to partner with us. This has been made possible because of the road map given to us by his Excellency, Governor Monday Okpebholo.



“In less than 100 days in office, our office at Ihievbe has been activated by Governor Okpebholo, a station that had been down for over a decade. Our key focus with that station is to bring back Edo language and pidgin to spice up our broadcasting,” he said.



He noted that the partnership will yield better results, as Edo State has a lot of content creators and skit makers, among others.

