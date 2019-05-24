Antonio Conte has reportedly added Chelsea loanee Victor Moses to his Inter Milan wishlist ahead of his expected move to the San Siro at the end of the season.

The 49-year-old former Chelsea manager is set to take charge of the Serie A outfit following their final fixture of the 2018-19 campaign at the weekend.

Conte is lining up targets he hopes to bring in this summer and ex-Blues winger Moses is a player he is keen on, according to FCInterNews.it.

The pair worked together for Conte’s two years at Stamford Bridge from 2016 and Moses played an important role in Chelsea lifting the Premier League trophy during the 2016-17 campaign.

Moses, whose current contract at Chelsea is set to expire in June 2021, could reportedly move to Italy for £11million.

Following the introduction of Maurizio Sarri into the Blues hotseat last summer the 28-year-old played just a small number of games before being sent out on an 18-month loan to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

He has made 13 appearances and scored three goals since his January switch.

Fenerbahce’s final clash of the campaign takes place on Sunday evening.

Inter could appoint Conte as early as next week with Luciano Spalletti expected to leave.