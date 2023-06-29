Contaminated Sprite soft drinks in circulation — NAFDAC + Batch, contact details

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has notified Nigerians of the presence in the market of contaminated Sprite 50cl glass bottles from the stable of the Nigerian Bottling Company.

The notification on the contaminated soft drink was contained in a statement issued by the Agency on Wednesday.

In the statement on Wednesday, the NAFDAC said the product was discovered following a consumer complaint received and investigated by its post-marketing surveillance unit.

On investigation, at the point of purchase and supplier’s address, the agency said over five crates of the batch of Sprite 50cl glass bottles were discovered to be contaminated with particles.

It said the affected batch of the unwholesome product has been sampled for laboratory analysis in its laboratory and that it has directed all zonal directors and state coordinators to carry out surveillance and mop up the batch of the unwholesome product.

It gave the details of the products as:

Batch Number: AZ6 22:32

Manufacturing Date: 180423

Best Before: 180424

The statement said: “Similarly, a comprehensive current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) Inspection of the manufacturing site is to be carried out by the Agency, this is to find the route cause of the contamination and ensure compliance to marketing authorisation.

‘Furthermore, the company, (Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (Abuja plant) has been directed to recall the implicated batch of the unwholesome product and report to NAFDAC for effective monitoring.”

NAFDAC therefore implored distributors, retailers and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance to avoid the consumption, sale or distribution of the unwholesome product.

It also said the products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

It added: “Anyone in possession of the above-mentioned batch of Sprite 50cl glass bottles is advised to submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office. If you, or someone you know, have consumed this product or suffered any adverse reaction/event after consumption, you are advised to seek immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicion of distribution and sale of unwholesome packaged food products to the nearest NAFDAC office, NAFDAC on 0800-162-3322 or via email: sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng

“Similarly, consumers are also encouraged to report adverse events or side effects related to the consumption of unwholesome packaged food products to the nearest NAFDAC office, or through the use of the E-reporting platforms available on the NAFDAC website www.nafdac.gov.ng or via the Med-safety application available for download on android and IOS stores or via e-mail on pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng.”