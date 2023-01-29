Container falls off truck in Lagos, crushes nine to death + Video, photo

An articulated truck conveying a 20ft container fell on a commercial bus at Ojuelegba, Lagos on Sunday killing nine persons.

Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, said the truck lost control while ascending a bridge.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “Upon arrival at the scene, a truck conveying a 20ft container was found to have landed on top of a commercial bus.

“Investigation revealed that the bus was picking passengers when the truck lost control and fell over the side of the bridge.

“A total of nine fatalities were recovered, comprising four adult males, three adult females, a girl and a boy.

“After suspending the container load with the aid of LASEMA’s forklift, an adult woman was extricated alive and taken to the trauma centre.”

Oke-Osanyintolu said LASEMA’s heavy-duty ambulance and Lagos State Fire Service were on hand for the rescue operation, just as Lagos State Traffic Management Agency and Nigeria Police operatives were on ground to control traffic.