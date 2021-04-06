The Kano State Consumer Protection Council says it has confiscated expired and counterfeit drugs and other products worth N100 million in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kano by Musbahu Yakasai, the Public Relations Officer of the council.

Yakasai quoted the acting Managing Director of the council, Alhaji Baffa Dan-Agundi, as saying that the products were confiscated following raids on some markets within Kano metropolis.

The council boss said officials organised raids on the Sabon Gari Market and other markets within Kano metropolis between April 2 and 5.

The confiscated products, according to him, include drugs, lemon flavour and other consumables.

Dan-Agundi said the council would not relent in its effort towards curtailing the importation and selling of unwholesome products that are dangerous to the lives of the people of Kano, especially in view of the global pandemic.

