The Nigeria Immigration Service has raised the alarm over increase in “arrangee” marriages in by Nigeria by foreigners seeking Residence Permit.

The NIS Comptroller General, Muhammad Babandede, who appeared before Senate Committee on Finance, made this submission on Wednesday.

“Arrangee” marriage is a false marriage intended for other purposes than co-habitation for love purposes.

Babanded explained that foreigners seeking to reside in Nigeria have decided to opt for such because of the high cost of Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card, CERPAC, which is about $2,000.

The CG lamented that the Consulting Company in charge of issuance of Residence Permit is collecting 55 per cent of the $2,000 for Residence Permit in Nigeria.

He added the matter has been reported to the Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, adding that investigation has already commenced on the matter.

The consultant company is CONTEC Global, established by Benoy Berry.

He said the contract with CONTEC Global was signed in 2007.

He said when the contract was signed with CONTEC, the company was collecting 72 per cent of money paid for Residence Permit.

The Immigration boss said the for E-Passport, the NIS generated N1,426,566,000 in 2018; N1,731,048,700 in 2019; and N763,249,300 so far in 2020.