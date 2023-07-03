Construction workers arraigned in Court for stealing N2m

828 828

Two construction workers, Vincent David and Abiodun Abdulsalam, were Monday brought before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing work tools worth N2 million

The defendants whose addresses were not provided, are standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them by the police.

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the offences sometime in April at No. 12 Samuel Sode St., Ikotun, Lagos.

Aigbokhan said the defendants stole a nylon cutting machine, a machine transformer, some knots, iron rods and a machine gear all worth N2 million.

He said that the items stolen belonged to one Adeola Adefemi.

Aigbokhan said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, K. A. Ariyo, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ariyo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

She, however, adjourned the case until August 22 for mention.