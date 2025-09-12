Construction of Section 2 of coastal highway hits 12km — Umahi

Twelve kilometers have been constructed in the Section Two of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as the Federal Government intensifies efforts to complete the highway project within schedule.

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, made this known on Thursday in Lagos when he spoke to newsmen during a tour of the highway project.

Senator Umahi said: “On section two, they have done over 10km of concrete pavement.

“In the next seven days, they will start concreting, and you can see the massive filling.”

He said that the contractor handling the project, Hightech Construction Company Limited, had manufactured up to 30 dredgers for sand filling.

Also Read:

He said: “If you don’t have these dredgers, which you are seeing here, you cannot do this work.

“I want to commend them (Hightech) very highly.

“This is an example of partnership in the development of this country.

“I believe that the hands of God are upon this, and I commend Mr. President very highly.

“He is a man of great courage.”

Umahi also described President Bola Tinubu as a man on divine mission.

He said: “God brought him to do this.

“You can see the development this is going to bring, not just in Lagos State.”

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']