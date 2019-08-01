The Lagos District, Nigerian Railway Corporation on Thursday announced the termination of the Mass Transit Train Service at Agbado Station due to ongoing construction of a standard guage.

Khadijah Aroyewum-Adekomaiya, the District Public Relations Officer, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

NAN reports that the MTTS service from Apapa/Iddo Stations in Lagos State is always terminated at ljoko/Kajola Station as against Agbado Station.

Aroyewum-Adekomaiya said that instead of Ijoko, the termination station would be Agbado Station.

She said: “We want to inform our dear valued passengers that the train departure and terminating stations now is Agbado Station due to the ongoing construction of the standard gauge line.

“This suspension of Ijoko Station service will be between August 10 and August 24.

“The new schedule of train movement will be communicated soon.”

Aroyewum- Adekomaiya urged the passengers to bear with the corporation inconveniency the suspension might have caused.

NAN reports that stations in the corridor include: Iganmu-Ebute Metta Junction, Yaba, Mushin, Oshodi, Shogunle Ikeja, Agege, Iju, Agbado, Itoki, Oposuru, Ijoko and Kajola.