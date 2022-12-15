Construction firm workers electrocuted, one dies

A construction firm worker, Henry Dozie, has been electrocuted to death.

The 37-year-old worker was one of the two electrocuted while working on a site for their firm, Everlift Company.

According to available information, Dozie and Samson Gbemileke, 32, were working on a site at 9, Alexander Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

They were electrocuted were handling work on an elevator.

Both Dozie and Gbemileke were rushed to Ever Care Hospital in Ikoyi.

There Doctirs confirmed Dozie dead, while Gbemileke survived.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said a report on the incident was lodged at Ikoyi Police Division.

He said the corpse of Dozie had been deposited at the Island General Hospital morgue, Marina for autopsy.





