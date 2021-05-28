Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Chairman, South West Zonal Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution, has assured that the process would be devoid of destructive manipulations.

Tinubu gave the assurance at the end of the two-day Public Hearing on the Review of the 1999 Constitution organised by the Senate in Lagos on Thursday.

Tinubu said all agitations and voices had been heard, adding that the committee would do all within its powers to make commendations devoid of bias of any kind.

According to her, the constitution is a living document that needs to be reviewed from time to time to meet the people’s cultural, political, economic, religious and natural challenges.

She said: “Be rest assured that this amendment process would be free and devoid of short term motives, self interest and destructive manipulations

“The documents that we have collected here will be scrutinised, harmonised and will still go to the House of Representatives for concurrence.

“Subsequently, it will go to all our state Houses of Assembly for ratification and finally to the executive for president assent.”

Tinubu assured that the All Progressives Congress government would do whatever it takes to make sure the Constitution is workable so as to move into a society that would be suitable for all.