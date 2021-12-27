Constitution Review: Senate forecloses creation of new states

As the Senate sets for the constitution review exercise, the upper Legislative chamber has ruled out the possibility of creating new states.

According to The Nation, it was learnt Sunday that the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution observed that apart from shrinking resources, which may render additional states unviable, the exercise may fuel national tension and further polarise the country.

There have been agitations across the six geopolitical zones that states should be increased from 36 to 56.

However, the Senate Committee reasoned that the new states will create additional burden for the country.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, who spoke on the report of the Constitution Review, said the recommendations, which would be harmonized before the Constitution Amendment Bill is passed, will top the agenda of the Senate after the Christmas recess.

It was learnt that there are over 30 items in the report of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Review.

The report had it that the committee observed that most states are unviable and there is no basis creating additional burdens for the country.

A member of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review said: “We are no longer considering agitation for state creation because there is a new development with the call for restructuring.

“If the nation bows to the pressure for restructuring, it is a bigger picture than state creation. So, restructuring is taking the centre stage.

“It is even apparent that we have weak states. There is no basis for new ones. Besides, state creation can lead to more political discord and tension in the country. We do not want to add to the security challenges nationwide.

“Some geo-political zones are not keen on new states. The polarization in North central alone can lead to a major crisis in the zone. It appears only the Southeast is more coherent in its demand for a new state.

“It is not easy to meet the conditions for creation of new states without political rancour. We cannot and should not add to the prevalent tension in the country.”

Another item in the report is that the 70-year retirement age limit for Supreme Court and Court of Appeal justices will now be extended to all judges nationwide.