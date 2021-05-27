The Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution sitting in Owerri, Imo State says it received 48 submissions during the hearing.

The Chairman, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, disclosed this at the end of the programme in Owerri on Thursday.

Kalu stated that the programme would not end as an academic exercise, adding that the submissions would be treated exhaustively.

He said the submissions would be submitted to the Senate/House of Representatives’ Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution headed by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The group received submissions from the Nigerian Bar Association, Feminists Movement of Nigeria and the Civil Society Alliance for Education for all.

Others who made submissions were National Human Rights Commission, Women in Politics, the Nigeria Union of Journalists and Aba State Movement.

In his address, the Chairman of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, stated that the group wanted a “form of restructured autonomy based on a restructured Nigeria.”

Obiozor urged the committee to conclude with decisions guided by the interest of the nation and by the collective hopes of the people.

He stated that Ndigbo were of the view that the federation of Nigeria must be a union of equals adding that composite units should be able to stand independently.

Obiozor said: “We,Ndigbo, are of the view that the federation of Nigeria must be a union of equals and the composite units must have the ability to stand without begging the centre for survival.

“That is a federal system of government and with characteristics of decentralisation and devolution of powers among the federating units.

“We will expect you at the end of the exercise and in the interest of the nation, its unity and progress to conclude with decisions guided by love and not hatred and our collective hopes, not fears.”