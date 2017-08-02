Constitution amendment: The 33 Bills considered, how Senators voted

Hope to pass proposal for the restructuring of the Federal Republic of Nigeria suffered a major set back as senators rejected two bills on the issue during the debate on the ongoing amendment of the 1999 Constitution by the Senate on Wednesday.

The bills, which were part of areas presented for amendment in the constitution review, were Devolution of Power and deletion of Land Use Act from the Constitution.

The Land Use Act has to do with resource control, which has been the demands of the Southerners in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Senate adhoc Committee on Review of 1999 Constitution had presented 33 clauses for amendment, but the Senate passed 29.

In the report of the Committee on Amendment of the Constitution, all members of the adhoc Committee, which comprises of Southern Senators and Northern Senators, supported the removal of the Land Use Act from the Constitution and also Devolution of Power.

Almost all 51 senators that are members of the Committee appended their signature to the report.

However, trouble began with the ‎proposal on Tuesday after the presentation of the report when S‎enator Danjuma Goje and Senator Adamu Ailero kicked against the proposal by the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.‎

At the consideration of the report in the Senate on Wednesday, when lawmakers were asked to vote on Devolution of Power‎, 46 senators voted in favour of the bill, while 48 senators, in an electronic voting, kicked against the proposal.

On the deletion of Land Use Act from the Constitution, 46 senators voted Yes, while 44 senators voted No to the proposal.

Also, the proposal for 35 per cent Affirmative Action for women, especially in the political sphere, as regards appointments, was also rejected by the Red Chamber as 49 senators voted Yes, while 43 voted No.

The lawmakers also rejected a bill which seeks to guarantee a married woman’s right to choose either her indigeneship by birth or by marriage for the purpose of appointment or election.

See all the details of the amendments and voting:

Bill 1: Members of the Council of States

Yes – 93

No – 1

Abstain – 1

Bill 2: Authorization of expenditure

Yes: 93

No: 1

Abstain: 1

Bill 3: Devolution of Power

Yes: 90

No: 5

Abstain: 0

Bill 4: Financial Autonomy of State Legislature

Yes: 90

No: 5

Abstain: 0

Bill 5: Distributable account for Local Governments to have their own special account

Yes: 84

No: 8

Abstain: 1

Bill 6: Democratic Existence funding and tenure of LG council

Yes: 88

No: 7

Abstain: 1

Bill 7: State creation and boundary adjustment

Yes: 47

No: 48

Abstain: 0

Bill 8: Immunity for legislators for Acts in Course of Duty

Yes: 93

No: 1

Abstain: 0

Bill 9: Political Parties and Electoral Matters: Time to conduct Bye Elections and Power to deregister parties

Yes: 90

No: 0

Abstain: 0

Bill 10: Presidential Assent

Yes: 95

No: 1

Abstain: 0

Bill 11: Time frame for submission of names of ministerial nominees

Yes: 75

No: 19

Abstain: 0

Bill 11b: Submission of Ministerial Nominees with their Portfolios

Yes: 78

No: 16

Abstain: 1

Bill 11c: 35% affirmative action for women as ministers

Yes: 49

No: 43

Abstain: 2

Bill 11d: Submission of Commissioners Nominees with their Portfolios

Yes: 84

No: 7

Abstain: 0

Bill 11e : Submission of names of office of commissioners shall be attached with portfolio

Yes: 87

No: 8

Abstain: 0

Bill 11f: 35% Affirmative action for women as States Commissioners

Yes: 61

No: 35

Abstain: 0

Bill 12: Appointment of Minister from the FCT

Yes: 77

No: 12

Abstain: 3

Bill 13: Change of names of some LG councils: Ebonyi, Oyo, Ogun, Pleateau and Rivers.

Yes: 84

No: 2

Abstain: 2

Bill 14: Independent Candidacy

Yes: 82

No: 5

Abstain: 3

Bill 15: The Nigeria Police Force to become Nigerian Police

Yes: 87

No: 2

Abstain: 1

Bill 16: Restriction of the tenure of President and Governor

Yes: 88

No: 0

Abstain: 1

Bill17: Establishment of Accountant General of the Federal Government different from Accountant General of the Federation

Yes: 89

No: 0

Abstain:0

Bill 18: Separation of Office of the Attorney General from the Minister/Commissioner of Justice

Yes: 95

No: 1

Abstain: 1

Bill 19: Separation of Office of the Attorney General from the Minister/Commissioner of Justice

Yes: 95

No: 1

Abstain: 1

Bill 20: Submissions from the Judiciary

Yes: 95

No: 2

Abstain: 1

Bill 21: Determination of pre-election matters.

Yes: 97

No: 0

Abstain: 0

Bill 22: Consequential Amendment on Civil Defence

Yes: 97

No: 0

Abstain: 0

Bill 23: Citizenship and indigeneship

Yes: 49

No: 46

Abstain: 0

Bill 24: Procedure for Overriding Presidential Veto in Constitutional Alteration

Yes: 92

No: 4

Abstain: 0

Bill 25: Removal of law making power from Executive Arm.

Yes: 89

No: 3

Abstain: 0

Bill 26: Investment and Securities Tribunal

Yes: 76

No: 14

Abstain: 5

Bill 27: Reduction of Age for Election

Yes: 86

No: 10

Abstain: 1

Bill 28: Authorization of expenditure time frame for laying Appropriation bill, Passage etc

Yes: 94

No: 0

Abstain:0

Bill 29: Deletion of the National Youth Service Corps decree from CFRN

Yes: 88

No: 3

Abstain: 0

Bill 30: Deletion of Public Complain Act from CFRN.

Yes: 90

No: 1

Abstain: 2

Bill 31: Deletion of National Security Agencies from the CFRN

Yes: 92

No: 2

Abstain: 0

Bill 32: Deletion of land Use Act from CFRN

Yes: 46

No: 44

Abstain: 0

Bill 33: Deletion of State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from CFRN

Yes: 73

No: 19

Abstain: 2.

