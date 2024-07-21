Constitute, inaugurate Nigerian Council for Social Work to checkmate quackery, NASoW begs Tinubu

The Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW), the umbrella body for all social workers in the country, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to constitute and inaugurate the Nigerian Council for Social Work (NCSW) in order to checkmate quackery in the profession.

The association made this declaration via a communique issued at the end of its National Council Meeting held in Jos Plateau state between 14th and 17th July, 2024.

The communiqué, which was made available to journalists on Sunday, was prepared by Alhaji Jamilu Musa- Chairman (Kano), Lamilisa Olubumi- Secretary (Lagos), Comrade Abdalla Usman- Member (Niger) and Comrade Ali Gambo-(Yobe) Member.

Recall that the Nigerian Council for Social Work [Establishment] Act 2022 was signed into law by former President Muhammadu Buhari in December 2022. The Act states that there shall be Nigerian Council for Social Work which will regulate social work profession in the country.

NASoW, in the communiqué, noted that the council which is expected to be domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation has not been constituted.

The association maintained that there were plans to constitute and inaugurate the council before the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu was suspended.

The association, while speaking further, then appealed to Tinubu to consider the constitution and inauguration of the council for better service delivery in the profession and to checkmate quackery.

The association sympathized with families of victims and Plateau State Government over the tragic incident that occurred at Saints Academy School, Jos following the school building collapse and appreciated the swift interventions done by Government, non governmental organizations and public spirited Individuals to render assistance to the affected victims of the incident.

The association during the NEC meeting also called for the integration of qualified social workers in correctional centers and social work outfits to ensure injection of professionalism in humanitarian activities across the nation.

It also called for increase funding for educational institutions as well as encourage establishment of social work units in tertiary, secondary and primary institutions of learning to tackle social ills in schools.

NASoW also urged government to look at the increased hardship being faced by the citizenry orchestrated by the removal of fuel subsidy and naira devaluation and engage social workers in rendering social services.

The association appealed to the government to as a matter of policy engage professional social workers in its social investment programmes to enhance quality service.

“The National Council requests the Federal Government to constitute and inaugurate members of the Nigerian Council for Social Work to ensure regulation of activities of Social workers in the country in line with global best practices.

“We are using this medium to appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently address this issue. We are appealing to him to constitute and inaugurate the Nigerian Council for Social Work as stated in the Nigerian Council for Social Work [Establishment] Act 2022.

“The Act states that there will be a council to regulate Social Work practice and the practitioners. We appeal to the President to help us formally constitute and inaugurate the council. This will help to address the issue of quackery. It will help us to put social work the place it deserved in the country.

“The federal ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation was working hard to constitute the council until the minister was suspended. So, we want the President to revisit the matter.

“Members of the Council sympathize with families of victims and Plateau State Government over the tragic incident that occurred at Saints Academy School, Jos following the school building collapse. The Council appreciated the swift interventions done by Government, Non Governmental Organizations and public spirited Individuals to render assistance to affected victims of the incident.

“The Council in session called for the Integration of qualified social workers in correctional centers and professional social work outfits to ensure injection of professionalism in humanitarian activities across the nation. The council called for increase funding for Educational Institutions as well as encourage establishment of social work units in Tertiary, Secondary and Primary institutions of learning to tackle social ills in our schools.

“The council urge Government to look at the increased hardship being faced by the citizenry orchestrated by the removal of fuel subsidy and naira devaluation and engage social workers in rendering social services. The Council equally informed Government to as a matter of policy engage professional social workers in its social investment programs.

“The council reiterates the position of NASoW as the umbrella body for all professional social workers in Nigeria.

“The Council expressed its indebtedness to the State Government for supporting the hosting of its Council meetings in Jos and called for more collaborative engagements with the State Social workers for optimal humanitarian services to victims of the various crises in the state”.

