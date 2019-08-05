The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has recovered items worth N117,123,375.44 million from the representative of Enugu North Senatorial District, Chukwuka Utazi.

Utazi was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption in 8ht Senate and is back in the 9th Senate.

This recovery of the items is coming few days after the Commission recovered hospital equipment in a compound allegedly owned by Senator Godswill Akpabio in Akwa Ibom State and tractors in Senator Isa Misau’s farm in Bauchi State.

The development was part of ICPC’s efforts at ensuring the satisfactory execution and completion of all Constituency Projects across the country through the Constituency Projects Tracking Group initiative.

The items covered by this amount and recovered from the senator are 168 and 51 numbers of motorcycles and tricycles respectively.

They were discovered to be stashed away in a compound in Mkpologu town of Uzo-Nwani Local Government Area, believed to be owned by the senator.

ICPC findings indicated that the contract for the procurement of the items was awarded on January 23, 2018 under the Sustainable Development Goals as part of the senator’s constituency projects.

The ICPC recovered 203 grinding machines, 60 motorcycles and five transformers in the compound, which had been procured under another constituency project.