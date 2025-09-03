Constituency meetings will strengthen government, residents relationship – Assembly

The Lagos State House of Assembly (LSHA) says the 10th annual stakeholders’ meetings slated for Thursday will strengthen the bond between the state government and the residents of the state.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, made this assertion in a statement he issued in Lagos State on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stakeholders meeting was first inaugurated by Obasa in 2015.

The town hall meeting is to take place across the 40 constituencies in the state simultaneously.

Obasa said this initiative had proven to be a vital tool for dialogue and accountability, ensuring that the voices of constituents are heard and their needs addressed.

The speaker said that as the date approached, anticipation was building within the communities, with residents eager to participate in discussions that would shape the future of governance in the state.

He said: “The stakeholders’ meeting aims to provide a platform for constituents to engage with their representatives, discuss pressing issues and share insights on various governance initiatives.

“It will also serve as an opportunity to highlight the achievements of the current administration and gather valuable feedback from the public.”

The Speaker said this year’s edition has the theme: “Governance in Action: the Gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

He said the theme reflected the assembly’s commitment to showcasing the positive outcomes of governance in the state.

Obasa said the constituency meetings were also in line with President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s mantra.

He added that the meetings would reflect the impact of collaborative efforts between the government and the citizens from the federal to local government level.

He noted that the meeting was also part of an ongoing initiative that had fostered community engagement and transparency, since its inception.

He said this would allow all the 40 members of the House to conduct constituency stakeholders meetings simultaneously across the state’s constituencies.

