Constable lifeless as ex-convict angry with Nigeria Police attacks him

A Police Constable, Hilary Ezebuilo, has fainted after an ex-convict, Walter Odoh, who was angry with members of the Nigeria Police Force, attacked him with an iron rod in a market in Enugu State.

The attack on the Constable was reported at Udenu Police Station in Enugu under the Enugu State Police Command.

SecurityNewsAlert gathered that Odoh attacked Ezebuilo, with F/NO 521867, with iron rod because the sight of him reminded him of how policemen arrested and arraigned him for rape, leading to his incarceration.

Odoh attacked Ezebuilo at Ozo Ugodo (Dog Market) in Obollo-Afor.

A police source said: “The incident happened on 1st October, 2022 at about 12:34pm at Ozo Ugodo-Dog market-Obollo-Afor.

“Walter Odoh, an ex-convict, who was recently released from prison, was said to have sighted a policeman, F/No 521867 PC Hilary Ezebuilo, who went into the said market to buy some food items and got angry that the police sent him to prison in the case of suspected rape.

“He wanted to revenge on any police personnel and it was Ezebuilo that he first sighted.

“He rammed an iron rod on his forehead and the constable started bleeding profusely and lost consciousness.

“He was rushed to St. Bridget Hospital, Obollo-Afor.

“The suspect was arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department.”