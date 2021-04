RelatedPosts No Content Available

A team of technocrats and business development partners under the auspices of Zealhosts Project Bolt Consortium has concluded plans to invest $500 million into the cassava manufacturing industry in Nigeria.

The Chairman of Shine Bridge Global and Zealhosts Consortium Partner, Dr. Tony Bello, made this known in a statement on Friday.

He said the private sector investment would be channeled through a programme known as “Project Bolt” to speedily achieve the desired result.

The consortium partners included Zealhosts Consulting Services, Berwick Agro, ALTS Consulting, H2AFoods Nigeria, and US-based food and agribusiness advisory service companies, Shine Bridge Global with the support of AfricaGlobal Schaffer.

Bello said the investors were delighted to have entered into a strategic Public Private Partnership with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

According to him, the goal is to work together toward revitalisation of the food and beverage industry in Nigeria as the world is combatting the economic disruptions of COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a team of technocrats and business development partners in Nigeria and the U.S., we are focused on industrialisation of cassava into functional food ingredients for the manufacturing of consumer packaged goods in Nigeria, not only Nigeria but for export to regional West African and to North American and European markets as well,” he said.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his visionary leadership of the Economic Sustainability Plan and support of the National Industrial Plan and the Zero Oil Plan of the ministry under the leadership of Niyi Adebayo, Minister for Industry, Trade and Investments.

“We have worked with the minister, Adebayo; the Permanent Secretary, Dr Nasir Sani Gwarzo, and the Director of Industrial Development, staff of the ministry to design the terms of engagement and scope of work under the Industrial Cassava Manufacturing Program of the ministry,” he said.

Bello explained that six private sector partners in Nigeria and the US had been engaged to ensure the successful implementation of Project Bolt.

He added: “Together, we shall tackle the issues of unemployment, create jobs for our youths, women and smallholder farmers in Nigeria.

“We commit to over 750,000 new direct and indirect jobs in the implementation of Project Bolt and we are present in six states and looking to expand to a minimum of 10 States in food manufacturing in Nigeria.”