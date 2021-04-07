A coalition of women groups, STAGE for Women Development, has called for allocation of deputy governorship position to women in the November 6 election in Anambra.

Eucharia Adukwulu, South-East Coordinator, made the call on Wednesday at a forum organised by the United for New Nigeria Initiative at Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra.

Adukwulu said that this would promote women’s equal and full participation in the state politics.

“I strongly believe that political parties’ practices, policies and values can have a deep impact on women’s political participation and representation in Anambra.

“It is crucial that political parties encourage women’s participation and integrate gender equality issues in their policies to ensure diversity of views, and no one is left behind,” she said.

Also, Dr Cordelia Uzoezie, the Chairperson, League of Women Votes of Nigeria, Anambra Chapter, urged political parties to respect and adhere to the pre-existing contract of zoning in the state.

Uzoezie said that allowing power shift to Anambra South Senatorial district would ensure equity, fair play, justice and peace, as well as socioeconomic and political growth of the state.

“As women coalition in Anambra, we will only give our votes to political party that zoned governorship positions to the South,” she said.

In her remarks, Chief Amaka Anaeme, Convener, United for New Nigeria Initiative, urged women to register and collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to ensure they were adequately represented in government.

Anaeme also urged government at all levels to invest in the economic empowerment of youths to reduce crime rate and insecurity in the country.

“Government should spend less in building prisons and concentrate more on creating job opportunities for youths and women.

“This will help reduce crime rate in Nigeria,” she said