Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday said any malaria-like symptoms should be considered as COVID-19 infection until proven otherwise.

Sanwo-Olu said this while addressing Lagos State Government House correspondents on the management of the second wave of COVID-19, at Lagos House, Ikeja.

He said that the consideration was necessary due to increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

The governor said anyone with such symptoms should proceed to a public health facility or laboratory to get tested for free.

According to him, seeking help early significantly improves the chances of survival from severe to critical cases of coronavirus infection.

He said that it was important that Lagos State residents should live and act responsibly in order to augment government’s efforts in flattening the curve of the virus.

“In this second wave of the pandemic, any malaria-like symptoms should be considered as COVID-19 infection until otherwise proven.

“It is also important that we do not stigmatise or discriminate against anyone affected by this virus.

“Albeit highly contagious, the virus is not a death sentence, in most cases. Seeking help early significantly improves the chances of survival for severe and acute cases,´´ he said.

Sanwo-Olu urged the state residents to always wear face masks, adding that they should regularly wash their re-usable masks and properly dispose of used disposable ones.

He called for insistence on the wearing of masks before customers or clients could be attended to at business places and offices.

“Follow social distancing guidelines. Avoid mass gathering or adhere to published guidelines for congregations, and practice regular hand hygiene.

“If you feel any symptoms that correspond to the outlined symptoms of COVID-19, get tested.

“Testing is free for symptomatic patients in Lagos State, through our network of public testing facilities.

“If positive, self-isolate or report at any isolation centre.

“Lagos State Government will deploy effective messaging and education while rigorously enforcing all guidelines through the respective state agencies,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said the government would continue to clamp down on people and organisations flouting COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

He said that 556 people had so far been arrested for breaching COVID-19 regulations, 502 prosecuted and convicted, while 35 clubs and event centres had been sealed.

The governor said that the state Safety Commission and a task force would continue to carry out enforcement across the state and would not hesitate to bring defaulters to book.

“All places of worship are advised to register on the Lagos State Safety Registration Portal and to visit the portal regularly for updates on our safety protocols and conditions for operation.

“Similarly, all hospitality businesses, restaurants, hotels, event centres and related entities should register on the site and follow all guidelines.

“In the meantime, and until further notice, all night clubs in Lagos State must remain closed.

“The responsibility of fighting and defeating this virus belongs to each and every one of us, and we must take this responsibility very seriously,´´ Sanwo-Olu said.