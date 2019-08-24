As part of proactive measures to end insecurity challenges that have bedeviled the country, one of Nigeria’s Conservators of Parks has called on the Federal Government to take charge of all forests in the country.

The Conservator of Parks, Kainji Lake National Park, Jimoh Bolanle Oladosu, said this when he visited the Nigerian Army 31 Artillery Brigade in Minna, Niger State on Friday that “but for the Federal Government’s proactive measures in setting up a joint task force of the military, National Parks Service and local vigilantes, bandits would have taken over the Kainji Lake National Parks.”

According to Oladosu: “If the forests are not manned and taken over by the government, it is going to constitute a very big threat to the country.

“Any forest that is not manned now is going to constitute big danger that may consume us.

“If the Federal Government takes over and they are manned, apart from harnessing the resources therein, no miscreant, kidnapper or bandit can enter the place to perpetrate their nefarious activities.

“The forest is where the hoodlums and miscreants use as their safe haven and hideouts.

“It is better we take proactive/preventive measures now than to start spending huge amounts on curative.

“A lot of our forests have been degraded.

“Niger State, for instance, has a lot of forests that are very rich in bio-diversity and if they can be manned, protected and preserved, they will be highly beneficial to the people of the state and the country.

“If Niger cannot man its forests, they can give them to the Federal Government to convert them into National Parks, especially the Allawa Game Reserve and Forests.

“It is a very hot spot of bio-diversity.”

The Conservator while calling for proper attention on forests in the country, further disclosed that the Kainji Lake National Parks in New Bussa is the safest in the country, adding: “And there is need for us to protect our natural resources and we also need to be futuristic because one day the oil will lose value.”

While responding, the Commander, 31 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Gideon Ajetunmobi, said the National Parks Service should not be looked down upon, adding: “They are very important to the country.”

Ajetunmobi added that the visit will further establish a robust relationship between the Army and the National Parks.

He said: “They are quite important to the country because they provide safe homes for animals, plants and even humans.

“We must ensure nature is preserved so that we can generate revenue from tourism in Nigeria and it can help hotel businesses, flight boom and will be able to project our culture when tourists start visiting.”

The Conservator also visited the Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigerian Television Authority, Police, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Traditional Leaders in Minna.