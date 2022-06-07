Consensus: Adamu on a frolic of his own, says Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and Chairman, Southern Governors’ Forum says Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of APC, was on a frolic of his own over his consensus candidate announcement.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Abdullahi Adamu on Monday announced Ahmed Lawan as the APC consensus candidate.

Akeredolu said this in a statement he personally signed, adding that the speculation was rife that the Chairman took a flight of fancy and decided to make a pronouncement beyond his competence.

“My attention has just been drawn to the expensive joke purportedly enacted by the National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

“He has, allegedly, made public his preferred choice as the candidate of the APC for the office of the President in the next general elections.

“This alleged pronouncement runs contrary to the position of majority of Northern Governors in APC and their counterparts in the South. Our agreement is unanimous on this issue,” he said.

Akeredolu said that the office of the President should be contested by qualified persons from the Southern part of the country if the move to get a consensus candidate fails.

“There has been no shift from this settled issue.

“Let it be known that the Chairman or anyone who holds a contrary opinion does so at a personal level.

“He is at best embarking on a frolic which reasonable people will consider dangerous.

“We are grieving but have not forgotten that power must shift to the south. On this we stand.”