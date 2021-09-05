Congresses: APC lauds members, says doors of reconciliation open

The All Progressives Congress on Saturday in Abuja said it has instituted internal mechanisms to address differences and grievances that may arise from its just concluded nationwide local government congresses.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, said this in a statement in Abuja.

Buni said the party’s doors of reconciliation were always open to its members.

He advised party members to take advantage of the open doors of reconciliation to build a strong and united APC.

He assured that the party would be transparent, just and fair to anybody or group of persons with complains that were forwarded to it.

Buni said: “We should therefore explore and exploit the opportunities available to settle all differences. I am highly elated that we are progressing at every stage of the congress.

“l am optimistic that the party will at the end of the congresses, produce a generally acceptable and credible leadership that will build on the successes recorded for a strong, united and a winning APC.”

He congratulated the party faithful, stakeholders and congress officials on the peaceful and successful conduct of the exercise across the country.

Buni said reports reaching his office indicated that the congresses were conducted peacefully and successfully across the country.

He lauded the party’s members, stakeholders, candidates and their supporters for the peaceful and rancour free exercise.

“You have done the party proud and remain a role model to other political parties,” Buni said.

The News Agency of Nigeria also reports that the exercise, which was held in a conducive atmosphere in most parts of Delta State, saw Austin Ogbolu emerge as the Chairman of APC, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state.

The congress, witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission and security operatives, also saw Jude Ezimadu emerge as the local government party Secretary.

In the Federal Capital Territory, the Area Council’s serving executives were returned through consensus, while Hammed Baba was returned by a voice vote in Gwagwalada Area Council.