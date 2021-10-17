Congress: Udeh emerges Enugu APC chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu State chapter, on Saturday elected Chief Adolphus Udeh as new State Chairman of the party.

Udeh clinched the victory by getting the highest vote through open secret ballot system to defeat two other contestants, Chief Charles Chukwu and Mr Benson Eze.

The Congress Committee chairman, Mr Jonathan Akaya, declared Udeh the winner for scoring 782 votes to defeat his runner-up, Chukwu, who scored 202 votes, and Eze, who scored 142 votes.

Other elected executives were; Deputy Chairman, Chief Anike Nworga; Secretary, Mr Evarastus Asadu; Financial Secretary, Dr Oby Aji; Treasurer, Mr Chuks Adibe; Legal Adviser, Mr Chukwudi Igwe and Youth Leader, Mr Ikechukwu Ogbuyeme, among others.

Addressing journalists, Udeh thanked party faithful for considering him worthy to be elected as their state chairman.

He commended Dr Ben Nwoye, the outgoing APC Enugu State Caretaker Committee chairman, for conducting a peaceful and credible election.

“I have pledged to uplift the party, make it vibrant and win elective positions come 2023. In doing this, I will carry every party faithful along and reconcile aggrieved members as well,” he said.

Speaking on a parallel congress conducted in the state, the new chairman said that the party has a constitution which directs that congresses be conducted at the state’s secretariat and not anywhere else.

Meanwhile, in a parallel congress held at the Destiny Events Centre, Enugu, Mr Ugochukwu Agballa, who recently joined the party, emerged the chairman.