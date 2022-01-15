Congress: PDP South West Woman Leader Adedibu calls for peace

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party South West Woman Leader, Alhaja Bose Adedibu, has urged members of the party in Ekiti State to embrace peace, calmness and display spirit of sportsmanship during the party’s Ward Congress today – Saturday.

‌Adedibu, in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Friday, reminded PDP stalwarts of its tradition of doing everything in a family way.

“‌I urged all party members in the state to live up to this tradition by being members of one big family, which is one of the attributes of PDP,” she said.

‌She noted that being family members rests a lot of responsibilities on individuals like lapping up and tolerating each others’ patent and political idiosyncrasies for the growth and advancement of our party.

Adedibu urged the women members of PDP in Ekiti to moderate the attitude and tempers of the menfolk throughout the ward congress.

‌She said Ekiti PDP women members have the divine capacity of tendering the men from hitting up the polity.

“Women have vital roles to play in ensuring that the ward congress goes on peacefully without acrimony, rancour, tiff or violence,” Adedibu restated.

‌She commended leaders of the party in the state for the show of maturity and spirit of sportsmanship being displayed for the protection and advancement of PDP.

‌The women leader also urged PDP members in the state to do everything possible at making the party Ward Congress an enviable democratic exercise for the opposition parties to emulate.

‌”I want all of us to see this Ward Congress as a litmus test of our desire and determination to win Ekiti democratically for our great party, PDP,” the zonal women leader said,