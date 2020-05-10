A Peoples Democratic Party State Chairmanship candidate in Plateau State, Bitrus Kaze, has kicked against extending tenure of party officials that had indicated interest to re-contest.

Kaze told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Jos that doing so was a recipe for litigations and giving undue advantage to the officials.

The chairmanship candidate said the PDP constitution allowed individuals whose tenure had not elapsed to contest while in office but there was no provision for them to serve as caretaker and preside over their elections.

He said: “I understand the provisions of the party’s constitution, which provide that under emergency and where necessary, the state executives of the party be dissolved and caretaker constituted.

“This is not exactly the case, especially with the current officials in Plateau.

“The tenure of the current executives ends today, Sunday.

“Anybody can be caretaker except somebody that is contesting because anybody contesting, including the officials, cannot be judges in their own case.

“If they are made caretaker, then they can be judges in their own case and to me that is what can be challenged in the court of law.”

The candidate, who was a former member of the House of Representatives, said the purported party decision was contradictory, especially in the state.

According to Kaze, the party in 2019 issued a statement describing Governor Simon Lalong as a dictator, when he made party candidates caretaker committee chairmen of the party in four local governments areas of the state.

He said: “If the governor was wrong by appointing party candidates, PDP is wrong in appointing somebody who is contesting to become a party official as caretaker.

“If this is done, the candidates will be managing an election that they are contesting.”

He said he was not aware of the decision of the National Working Committee to extend the tenure of the state officials.

Kaze pointed out that even if the NWC had taken the decision, it must be ratified by the National Executive Council.

He said: “But I know from my contacts in Abuja that no NWC meeting had been converged not to talk of NEC.

“Therefore, anyone who issues a letter in the name of working committee is doing so illegally.

“To me, the party cannot work against its own laws and if that happens, the door is open for the decision to be tried in the law court.”

Kaze emphasised that such illegality would engender crises for the party as it would lead to civil disobedience.

The chairmanship hopeful stressed that he would do everything within his powers to resist such.

But the State PDP Chairman, Yakubu Chocho, told NAN that no illegality was perpetrated.

Chocho said the decision by the national leadership of the party was in line with the prevailing situation in the country.

The chairman stated that the party acted in line with federal and state governments directives banning gatherings, including those of political parties, because of COVID-19.

He said: “The party is supreme and, in its wisdom, decided to extend the tenure of the current executives by three months.

“I wasn’t there when the decision was taken, but our national leaders are people of proven integrity and I believe they took the decision in the best interest of the party.

“The national body did not make a decision outside its scope and in the general interest of the people of Nigeria.

“Anybody who does not accept the party decision should feel free to challenge the national body in court.”

Chocho added, however, that there would be dire consequences for any member who flouted the party’s decisions, especially those made in the best interest of all.

NAN.