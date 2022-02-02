Congress of universities dissociates self from ASUU strike in OAU

The Congress of Universities’ Academics, Obafemi Awolowo University branch has dissociated itself from the indefinite strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities of the institution.

The Chairman of CONUA, Dr. Niyi Sunmonu, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Ile-Ife.

Sunmonu said that the strike action by ASUU was not necessary.

NAN reports that OAU ASUU on Monday embarked on an indefinite strike over non-payment of Earned Academic Allowance.

Sunmonu, however, said that since the school management had taken appropriate steps by meeting the academic union three times on payment of the EAA, the strike was uncalled for.

He said: “We have started constructive engagement with the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, on the payment of the allowance.

“But for now, we don’t know what is delaying the payment.

“The complaint given by the Vice Chancellor is that he has two different templates of payment and we think that as the Chief Executive Officer, he must decide on the best way to disburse the money.”

The union leader, however, said that the University authorities had directed the audit unit to look at the two templates and submit a report to the Vice-Chancellor to do the needful.

Sunmonu said: “With this arrangement, I don’t think we need to disrupt the academic calendar by going on strike.

“Why should we punish innocent students on this matter?

“I believe the outcome of the audit unit will be out soon and things will be sorted out.”

In a related development, the management of the institution in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Biodun Olanrewaju, said that the academic staff union of the university were not on strike.

Olarewaju, while assuring parents, guardians, alumni and friends of the university of uninterrupted academic calendar, urged students to go about their normal academic activities.

He said: “The University management is using this medium to inform the general public, particularly our students, parents or guardians, that the overwhelming majority of the academic staff in OAU are neither on strike, nor do they intend to go on any strike action.

“In actual fact, lectures are ongoing and students are being attended to by lecturers in their respective departments.

“In addition, the University management wishes to appreciate majority of our lecturers who have the interest of the students at heart, and have been teaching and attending to students.”