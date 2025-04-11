Congress of Diplomats appoints Nigerian as Secretary General

The United World Congress of Diplomats on Friday appointed a Nigerian, Dr. Tunji Asaolu, as its Secretary-General.

UN-WCD is a registered entity in the United Kingdom and Canada that engages with diverse stakeholders to facilitate diplomatic exchanges, advocate sustainable development, and champion international cooperation to tackle global issues.

This was contained in a statement by Prof. Jose Rodriguez, Global President and Member of the Supreme Council International, UN-WCD.Rodriguez said that Asaolu’s appointment was confirmed on March 3, 2025 based on his leadership abilities and commitment to diplomatic relations.

He said: “It is with great pleasure that I formally inform you of your appointment as the Secretary-General of the UN-WCD, following the unanimous consensus of the Supreme Council International.

“Your appointment is effective from March 3, 2025. “In this role, you will directly report to the Chairperson of the Supreme Council of the Congress.“Your appointment as Secretary-General is indicative of your exceptional leadership abilities, extensive experience in international relations and unwavering commitment to promote diplomacy and peace on a global scale.

“We are confident that your experience and dedication will be valuable assets in furthering our mission.“As the Secretary-general of the UN-WCD, you will play a pivotal role in guiding the organisation towards achieving its mission of fostering international cooperation and understanding.

”Tunji’s position would span for a four-year term upon confirmation at the forthcoming congress scheduled to take place from September 6 to 12, 2025 in Canada.

