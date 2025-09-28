Congress: Aziegbemi returns as Edo PDP chairman

Dr. Tony Aziegbemi on Saturday secured a second term as Chairman of the Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during its congress.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the congress was attended by 917 delegates from the 18 local government areas of the state.

The congress, which produced a State Executive Committee, was supervised by a panel from the PDP national headquarters led by Tariga Tulagha, who was Chairman of the Electoral Committee.

Most candidates, including Aziegbemi, ran unopposed, but Tulagha insisted the process must strictly follow the party’s guidelines.

After hours of accreditation and voting, the new executive committee was formally declared.

Speaking after his victory, Aziegbemi described the exercise as “seamless and historic,” adding that the outcome reflected the delegates’ confidence in the party’s leadership.

He said: “You have just witnessed the rebirth of the PDP in Edo State.

“More than 900 delegates voted peacefully, orderly, and with so much maturity.

“I cannot thank them enough.

“This congress has shown that PDP is ready to reinvent itself and reclaim its place.”

Aziegbemi promised that the new leadership would not take the endorsement for granted.

He added: “We will work day and night to deliver Sapele Road and Sadaebe Avenue back into the hands of the PDP.

“Edo people are yearning for good governance, and we will not disappoint them.”

In his earlier address, Aziegbemi acknowledged the party leaders, including Chief Tom Ikimi, Senator Clifford Odia, and members of the House of Assembly present at the congress.

He also commended officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and observers for monitoring the exercise, describing their presence as proof of the party’s commitment to transparency.

He thanked the PDP faithful for standing with him since his first election in 2020.

He added: “With your prayers and hard work, we returned the PDP to Government House.

“We won the governorship election, produced council chairmen, councillors, and lawmakers.

“Though we faced challenges, we stood together.

“Today, you have again entrusted us with the leadership of this great party.”

The Edo State PDP Chairman stressed that the congress was more than just an internal election, but the launchpad for the party’s comeback in future polls.

He said: “Our eyes are firmly fixed on 2027 and 2028.

“This is not just about today, it is about building a formidable party that will reclaim Edo and Nigeria from the failures of the APC-led administration.

“We have a lot to do, but with unity, hard work, and God’s grace, PDP will return stronger.”

Others elected into the State Executive Committee include Victor Enoghama (Deputy Chairman), Henry Duke Tenebe (Secretary), Monday Osaigbovo (Vice Chairman South), Richard Anetekhai (Vice Chairman North), Adekunle Oboh (Vice Chairman Central), among others.

The committee will serve for the next four years.