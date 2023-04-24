Confusion, pandemonium as Hausa, Gbagyi residents clash in Abuja

There was unrest in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja at 3rd Avenue Gwarinpa, community over a clash between Hausa and Gbagyi residents of the area.

A source, who witnessed the incident, narrated that it all started when a gang of hoodlums, mostly ‘Keke’ (Tricycle) riders and drug dealers, attacked the home of a politician in the community to rob him.

This prompted some indigenous residents, the Gbagyi people of the community, to retaliate against the Keke riders and drug dealers, who are allegedly mainly Hausas.

The indigenes, according to the eye witness, started chasing Hausa people away from the community.

The source said: “That was how the confrontation started and it led to the death of some of them before the military came and calmed everywhere down. But as I am talking to you know, the military, I think they all left again, that was when this second phase started.

“The Hausa guys came from nowhere and started bashing cars. They bashed over 30 cars, like the windows and all.

“After they did that was when the indigenes came out in large numbers; all of them had wounds on their hands. And as I am talking to you right now, they are moving up to 2nd Avenue, that they are going to the market and chasing out all the Hausa guys”.

Videos of the chaotic situation in the community have gone viral on social media but cannot independently verify the number of casualties recorded.

All attempts to reach the FCT police spokesperson Josephine Adeh, for comment, were futile as her line was unavailable as of when filing this report. The Nation