Uncertainty on Monday surrounded the appointment of an Ilorin prince, Alhaji Mahe Abdulkadir, as the new Chief of Staff to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that news of the appointment went viral on social and prominent online media in the country.

The media was agog with the report that Abdulkadir had been appointed to replace the former Chief of Staff, Adisa Logun, who died from complications of COVID-19 on July 7.

Abdulkadir, a retired Permanent Secretary in the state and son of the immediate late Emir of Ilorin, Aliyu Abdulkadir, is said to be a close ally to the AbdulRazaq family.

When NAN correspondent visited the ancestral residence of Abdulkadir on Princess Road in Ilorin, friends, family members and well-wishers besieged the place rejoicing.

Taofik Uthman, who spoke with NAN, said Abdulkadir had received a letter of appointment and would resume immediately.

However, the state government was yet to issue any official statement on the appointment.

When contacted, Malam Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, urged the public to disregard any information related to government that had not come through official channels.

Ajakaye said: “We have official communication channels.

“We urge the media and members of the public to ignore anything related to the government that has not been communicated through such channels.”