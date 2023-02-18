Confusion in Adamawa APC over alleged suspension of governorship candidate, Binani

The Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is facing fresh internal wrangling as the Yola-South local government secretariat of the party on Friday suspended the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, for six months.

The letter made available to our correspondent cited her failure to appear before the disciplinary committee to answer questions on some allegations levelled against her.

Confusion started when the secretariat of the party congratulated Binani over her victory at the Appeal Court, but withdrew the same letter two days after and subsequently suspended her in another letter.

Two letters were issued to that effect yesterday and the first was copied to the stakeholders and all those concerned while the second letter was signed by 21 executive members of the party from various wards in Yola, saying the suspension took effect from Friday.

According to the statement, the party in the local government received and reviewed a petition against Sen. Binani from a member of the party from Bako ward, Auwal Hamma Adama Bawuro, accusing her of causing disunity among party members.

It said the suspension followed a resolution of the local government committee of Yola South over her failure to appear before the committee to defend herself.

Speaking with newsmen in Yola, APC chairman Yola South local government area Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Mbamoi who confirmed the suspension, appealed to state executives of the party to consider the suspension so as to serve as a deterrent to others.

When contacted, the state publicity of the party, Mohammed Abdullahi, said the constitution of the party did not give local government party exco power to suspend a member of the party, except at ward level.

Abdullahi said the decision was an exercise in futility, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.