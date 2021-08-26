Confusion as another High Court restores Secondus as PDP chairman

A High Court in Kebbi State on Thursday restored Prince Uche Secondus as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is coming a few hours after the National Working Committee of the party affirmed Elder Yemi Akinwonmi as the acting chairman of the party.

Justice Nusirat Umar in his ruling ordered Uche Secondus to return to his position as the National Chairman of the party.

Giving the order in a suit brought before her in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, in case KB/AC/M. 170/2021, Justice Umar said she was satisfied after reading the affidavit of the respondents that an interim order should be granted on the purported suspension of Prince Secondus pending the determination of the case.

She granted “An order of this Honourable Court granting leave to the first respondent (Uche Secondus) to continue exercising all the constitutional powers of the office of Chairman of PDP (second defendant ) as enshrined in both 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended and the People’s Democratic Party’s constitution pending the hearing and final determination of applicant’s motion on notice.”