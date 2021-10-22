Confucius Institute gives award to Grace Schools as ‘outstanding partner institution’

The Confucius Institute, located at the University of Lagos, has honoured Grace Schools as Outstanding Partner Institution in the promotion and teaching of Chinese language and culture in Nigeria.

The institute was established to promote the Chinese language in Nigeria.

According to the Nigerian director of the institute, Professor Chidi Maduagwu, the institute has trained over 12,000 people in Chinese language and culture since its inception 12 years ago.

Maduagwu lauded Grace Schools for its commitment in promoting Chinese language, saying that the Grace Schools has remained consistent in promoting Chinese language and culture and has become a major institution of repute through its robust curriculum.

The Chinese director of the institute, Professor Zhao HongLing, said the institute facilitates Chinese language and promotes Chinese cultural transmission in Nigeria. .

Mrs Iyiola Olatokunbo Edun, the Executive Director, Grace Schools, while responding said that it is the vision of the school to produce globally acclaimed scholars who can compete favourably with their counterparts across the globe.

Edun said the Chinese language remains one of the pivotal areas of interest to develop a robust and dynamic curriculum for the school.