Conflicts Early Warning: Stakeholders groom actors, commit to strengthening Response System in Ebonyi

By Oswald Agwu.

A Civil Society Organisation, Human Rights and Conflict Resolution Centre has organised a stakeholders linkage meeting to strengthen the Conflict Early Warning and Response System in Ebonyi state.

The meeting which integrated the training of 60 Conflict Early Warning Actors and Data Collectors selected from the three pilot local government areas of Ohaukwu, Ishielu and Ikwo was part of the organisation’s effort towards mitigating violent conflicts in the state.

It also birthed renewed commitment by all the stakeholders: security agencies, religious and traditional leaders, relevant government Agencies, Civil society Organisations, other state and non-state actors, to collaborate and partner in nipping escalation of conflicts and violent disputes in the state.

The event was held Wednesday, May 7 at the Akanu Ibiam International Conference Centre, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital.

Explaining the essence of the meeting, the Executive Director, HRCRC, George Etamesor, said it was to advance synergy among stakeholders, create awareness and reawaken the people’s consciousness on the best approaches to stem the outbreak of conflicts.

He noted that his organisation for over three decades, has been involved in several forms of interventions, brokering peace between individuals, groups and communities and defending the rights of vulnerable persons and groups in the society.

Etamesor explained that the data collectors, selected twenty from each of the pilot local government areas, would serve as the organisation’s Servers in the grassroots, supplying the data to facilitate prompt response against brewing conflicts.

He added: “This training will help them in the prevention of conflicts and also foster long lasting peace in their localities.”

The Executive Director further explained that the three selected pilot local government areas for the project represent flash points of conflict in the state, stating that the result obtained would be utilised to determine modalities for its extension to more local government areas in the state.

Speaking from the security perspective, the Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Adaku Uche-Anya said the idea for the Police to liaise with the communities for crime prevention was enshrined in the 1999 constitution, as amended.

CP Uche-Anya, represented by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Mr. Ikoli Osigimo, regretted that following the saturation of some urban and city centres with adequate security arrangements, some criminal elements have resorted to the country sides as their safe haven to perpetrate crimes.

The Cantonment Commander, Nkwegu Military Cantonment, Lieutenant Colonel Audu Bako represented by Major S.A Babalola advised the trainees to adopt a non-kinetic approach in the discharge of their duties and to be fair and meticulous in their dealings without taking sides in conflict situations.

“Your duty is to collect timely and accurate information and forward same to the appropriate authority, and you must not align yourselves with any side of the conflict in order to be effective” he said.

Linking the increase in crimes to drug abuse, the State Commandant, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Mr. Peter Ogar, represented by Chief Superintendent of Narcotics, Drug Reduction Unit, Lisa Chukwu, said that conflict and illicit substances consumption work hand in hand. She appealed to all to collaborate in the fight against substance abuse.

“Without drug abuse, there will be minimal crime.

“All the kidnapping and other criminalities noticed in the society are as a result of drug abuse, thus, crime cannot take place without drug abuse” Chukwu explained.

Comptroller, Nigeria Correctional Service, Ebonyi state, Mrs Bessie Offem, represented by Superintendent Nneka Iyasei decried the level of prisons congestion in Nigeria.

She noted that such collaborations in peace building and conflict mitigation would help decongest correctional facilities in the country.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security, Prince Etta Uka Ude and his Border Peace and Conflict Resolution counterpart, Dr. Donatus Ilang, who was represented by a Staff of his Ministry, commended HRCRC for the initiative, pledging the ever readiness of their Ministries to collaborate with the organisation for peace building in the state.

In their goodwill messages, the State Coordinators of Ebonyi State Civil Societies Network and the Gender Based Violence Taskforce, Chief Oliver Chima Ajah and Barr. Faithvin Nwanchor respectively, also applauded HRCRC describing the meeting as timely.

All participants at the meeting commended the organizers for contributing to the peace and tranquility experienced in most parts of the state.

Post Views: 13