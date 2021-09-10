Conflicting orders: Rhodes-Vivour, Akeredolu, others for SPIDEL parley

Former Supreme Court jurist, Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour; Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN); and former Nigerian Bar Association President, Joseph Daudu (SAN), are among the cream of jurists that have confirmed attendance at the virtual conference by the NBA Section on Public Interest and Development Law on the spate of conflicting ex-parte orders by trial courts.

The parley is themed: “Contradictory ex-parte orders of courts over political cases: Implications and consequences.”

The webinar will hold on September 14, 2021 at 4pm.

Other speakers who have confirmed attendance are leading election petitions lawyer, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), and Chief Justina Offiah (SAN), while NBA President, Olumide Akpata, is the Special Guest of Honour.

The immediate past NBA-SPIDEL Chairman, Prof. Paul Ananaba (SAN), will moderate the roundtable, while leading human rights activist and fiery NBA-SPIDEL Chairman, Monday Ubani, is the Chief Host.

Justice Rhodes-Vivour will spearhead the discussion by x-raying the entire concept of conflicting ex-parte orders.

This tour de force will cover issues ranging from the resurgence of ex-parte orders to forum shopping, politico-legal and systemic implications of conflicting orders and issues relating to right of fair hearing, infringement of rules of professional conduct and possible sanctions for erring judges.

Coming on the heels of the Keynote Address by Justice Rhodes-Vivour, each Panelist will then address the sub-theme already assigned to them.

Among the expected audience are members of the Bar and Bench, law teachers, law students, politicians and media practitioners.

To register for the virtual conference, visit: https://www.bit.ly/nbaspidel21.

You will receive a confirmation email after a successful registration.

It is recalled that the spate of conflicting ex-parte orders from the lower courts has taken a frenzied turn recently, leading to interventions by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, as well as the NBA.

NBA-SPIDEL is adjudged as one of the foremost NBA sections.

The section held a highly successful Annual Conference last May in the ancient city of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.