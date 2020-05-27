The number of Coronavirus Disease cases in an Ibadan, Oyo State-based company, iSON Xperiences, has risen to 151.

According to available information, the company has about 500 staff.

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force confirmed two more COVID-19 cases from iSON Xperiences and one case each from Ibadan South West and Egbeda Local Government Areas of the state on Tuesday.

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who revealed the outcome of the work of the Task Force on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, said the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State had risen to 244, out of which iSON Xperiences contributed 151.

Makinde tweeted: “The COVID-19 confirmation tests for four suspected cases came back positive.

“Two are from iSON Xperiences and one case each from Ibadan South West and Egbeda local government council areas.

“The total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 244.

“Please call the Emergency Operations Centre if you have any COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath.”